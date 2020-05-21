Snyder cut version of 'Justice League' to finally come out on HBO Max in 2021

Left Menu
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-05-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 10:32 IST
The prayers of DC fans have finally been answered as Warner Bros has announced that it will be releasing the mythical 'Snyder-cut' version of its superhero movie "Justice League" on HBO Max. The film featured an ensemble cast of Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

The unreleased version will debut on the streamer in 2021. The announcement was made by the film's director Zack Snyder during the live Q&A on Wednesday, following a virtual screening of Cavill-led film "Man of Steel". DC Extended Universe (DCEU) fans have been petitioning the studio time and again to release the original cut of the 2017 film from Snyder.

The filmmaker, who had previously helmed "Man of Steel" and "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" , had left "Justice League" during the post-production due to a family tragedy. The studio had then roped in Joss Whedon, best known for Marvel tentpole "The Avengers" and its follow-up "Avengers: Age of Ultron" , to oversee the post-production as well as the film's reshoots.

However, many people believe that Whedon had toned down the film, making it totally different from the one envisioned by Snyder. The film ultimately went on to perform moderately at the box office. In a statement, released by Warner Bros' parent company WarnerMedia, Snyder thanked the studio for deciding to release his version of the movie.

"I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realised. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality," the filmmaker said. Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, said, "Thanks to the efforts of a lot people, we’re excited to bring fans this highly anticipated version of 'Justice League'. This feels like the right time to share Zack’s story, and HBO Max is the perfect platform for it. We’re glad the creative planets aligned, allowing us to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut." On social media, Cavill, Momoa and Fisher lauded the studio for its decision.

"Ladies and Gents, it finally happened. The Snyder cut will be out next year! Now, I know there have been two camps over the whole Snyder Cut thing and whether it will ever happen for a while. "Just remember, we all get to have more Justice League now, it's a win win. So, be nice to each other. Big congratulations to you, Mr Snyder," Cavill wrote in a post on Instagram. Momoa, who has been the most vocal in petitioning for the release of Snyder cut, also celebrated the news on Instagram.

"WE WANT finally it’s happening. your welcome. justice served. all my aloha to everyone who made this happen. all the fans. we love you. ALOHA J" he posted. In his post, Fisher wrote, "For those who fought. For those who believed. Thank you." PTI RB RB

