Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bollywood prays for West Bengal, Odisha after cyclone Amphan wreaks havoc

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 13:21 IST
Bollywood prays for West Bengal, Odisha after cyclone Amphan wreaks havoc

Bollywood celebrities, including filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, and actors Taapsee Pannu and Rajkummar Rao, on Thursday said they were praying for all those who have been affected by cyclone 'Amphan' in West Bengal and Odisha. The extremely severe cyclone has killed at least 12 persons and ravaged Kolkata and several parts of West Bengal as it left behind a trail of destruction by uprooting trees, destroying thousands of homes and swamping low-lying areas of the state.

Shoojit, who is currently in Kolkata, took to Twitter and said that he had never experienced "this kind of chilling and devastating winds". "Bengal will need a lot of support to get out of this devastation. Uprooted trees and toppled homes of poor... It may take years to get to normal in some areas," the filmmaker posted.

Replying to his tweet, Taapsee said she is hopeful that people will collectively emerge stronger from the situation. "Together to get through this one too. Probably all these are the tests for us to get into the next decade. We shall pass with flying colours. I wish to keep up the hope," the actor said.

Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee's co-star from "Saand Ki Aankh" , also replied to Shoojit's post, saying, "Sir we all are praying for the safety of all on the east coast It’s so unnerving.Truly sending everyone there all our luck... Be safe."  Filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted, "Can this year get any worse! Stay safe Bengal... All of us pray for your safety and protection." Rajkummar said he is deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the cyclone. "My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by #AmphanSuperCyclone and my deepest condolences to the families of victims who lost their lives. #PrayforWestBengal #PrayforOrissa," he tweeted.  Actor Tisca Chopra wondered "what is happening in 2020" and also offered her prayers to those affected by the cyclone. Amphan is one of the fiercest cyclone to hit the state in the last 100 years, according to India Meteorological Department. Packing heavy rain and winds with speeds of up to 190 kmph, cyclone Amphan slammed Digha coast of West Bengal at 2.30 pm on Wednesday, triggering heavy rainfall and gustings in various parts of the state.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Uber expands 'Connect' service to five more Indian cities

Ride-hailing platform Uber on Thursday said its package delivery service Connect has been rolled out in five more cities - New Delhi, Noida, Hyderabad, Chennai and Chandigarh. The service, which was piloted last week in Kolkata, Jaipur, ...

Indonesia's COVID-19 battle faces crucial test over Eid holiday

Thousands of Indonesians made a late dash to leave Jakarta for their hometowns this week, even as authorities sought to stem the traditional mass exodus at the end of the Muslim fasting month to limit the spread of the coronavirus.President...

Ruby Rose didn't like long working hours for 'Batwoman': report

Australian actor Ruby Roses surprise exit from The CW series Batwoman reportedly stemmed from her unhappiness over long working hours for the show. Rose announced on Wednesday that she has decided to leave the show after just one season, wh...

Skoda Auto Volkswagen resumes production at Aurangabad plant

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India on Thursday said it has resumed production at its Aurangabad plant with reduced manpower and has also commenced work on its India 2.0 project at the Pune facility adhering to all necessary safety protocols amid t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020