I'm probably too old now: Simon Pegg on 'Hot Fuzz' sequel

Simon Pegg has ruled out the possibility of a sequel to his 2007 action comedy "Hot Fuzz" , saying he is too old for it now. The "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" star had worked with director Edgar Wright and fellow comedian Nick Frost on the blockbuster movie.

The film is considered the second chapter in Wright's Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy, which also consists of his 2004 zombie movie "Shaun of the Dead" and 2013's sci-fi comedy "The World's End" . But as per Pegg, a sequel to "Hot Fuzz" is highly unlikely.

"Edgar and I, when we've done something, we want to move onto the next thing. All of those films, they have an arc and then they finish... We made 'Shaun of the Dead', and the sequel to that film is 'Hot Fuzz', and the sequel to 'Hot Fuzz' is 'The World's End'. "They're a thematic trilogy rather than direct sequels. I'd love to play Nicholas Angel again, that was fun. I'm probably too old now," Pegg told Movieweb.

He said there have been discussions about a sequel or a spin-off to "Hot Fuzz" but nothing concrete came out of them. "I think it's the one film out of those three movies (we did) that lends itself to a sequel, in that, those kind of buddy-cop action movies often were sequelised.

"We already joked about having a 'Crocodile Dundee' reversal of it being Danny in the city... The hypothetical sequel would be Danny and Angel in the big city together. We also had an idea for a spin-off with the Andys, with Paddy (Considine) and Rafe (Spall)," Pegg said..