Sushmita Sen on 26 yrs of Miss Universe title: What a magical fairytale

Sushmita Sen is reminiscing about her win at 1994 Miss Universe pageant and the actor says she looks back at the event 26 years later with a lot of goodness and gratitude. Sen was just 18 years old when she became the first Indian woman to win the coveted beauty pageant.

On Thursday, the actor shared a video on her official Instagram page that featured pictures from her journey, childhood, the pageantry, and life thereafter. "A princess with a crown and a queen of people's hearts..for 26 years! What a magical fairy tale I have lived, where beauty is God's handwriting, the character is self-realized, all of it in a loving universe that is inclusive, abundantly filled with empathy, compassion, gratitude and so much goodness of good people," the actor wrote.

Sen, 44, said winning Miss Universe will always remain special to her. "I celebrate you and I celebrate with you! India won Miss Universe for the first time this day in 1994. It will forever remain my life's greatest pride and honor to be the face of history for my country...," she added. Post her win at the Miss Universe event, Sen made her Bollywood debut with Mahesh Bhatt's 1996 movie "Dastak" . Over the years, she has appeared in movies such as "Biwi No 1", "Zor", "Aankhen" , "Main Hoon Na" and "Bewafaa".