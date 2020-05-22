'Prodigal Son' gets season two order at Fox

Fox network has renewed its serial killer drama series "Prodigal Son" for a second season

The show, created by created by Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver, premiered in September last year, before being picked up for a full season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It features actor Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright, the son of serial killer Dr. Martin Whitly aka 'The Surgeon' (Martin Sheen), who as a child was responsible for enabling the police to arrest his father. Now a profiler, formerly with the FBI, until he was fired, and currently consulting for the New York Police Department, Bright is forced to confront his father after a copycat serial killer uses Whitly’s methods of killing. The first season of the show also featured Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips, Halston Sage, Aurora Perrineau and Frank Harts

The series, a co-production of Warner Bros. TV and Fox Entertainment, is executive produced by Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter along with Fedak, Sklaver and Adam Kane.