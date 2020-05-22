Rani Mukerji reminisces Shammi Kapoor's appreciation call for 'Yuva' as movie clocks 16 years

"Shammiji loving my performance in 'Yuva' was a huge compliment for me," said actor Rani Mukerji. She received appreciation call from veteran star Shammi Kapoor for her performance in Mani Ratnam directorial 'Yuva.' As the movie clocks 16 years of its release, the actor shared memories associated with the movie that had touched her the most.

The 'Mardaani' star reminisced the memories associated with one of the popular songs 'Kabhi Neem Neem' from the movie. She said: "One of my favourite songs from the film is Kabhi Neem Neem, Kabhi Shahad Shahad and it's still one of my favourite songs till date! Just the way Madhushree sang it, just the way AR Rahman composed it and of course the way Brinda the choreographer and Mani Ratnam sir picturised the song and Ravi K shot it, was just magical."

Rani recalled that her favourite actor Shammi Kapoor praised her performance in the song. She said: "I distinctly remember, one of my all-time favourite actors, Shammiji calling me and telling me about the Kabhi Neem Neem song! He told me how much he loved my performance, especially the part where I am sitting on the chair and I am reacting to Abhishek's dance."

"I was very close to him and I have always been a huge fan of his work, especially his songs, and hence for him to call me and compliment me for the song was even more special and meant a lot to me," she added. The 'Hichki' star also revealed about Mani Ratnam's unique way of directing.

"I have very fond memories as it was my first film under the direction of Mani Sir. It was an absolute pleasure to work with him. His way of interacting with actors, I thought was really, really unique I think working with a director like Mani Sir has helped me better my skills," she said. "Why it was so fascinating was because he used to direct actors with one sentence - he always said 'please don't act'. So I think that was something that stayed with me even till today. The fact that Mani sir manages to get natural performances from his actors is because he works towards making the actors believe that they are those characters and I think that's something really, really wonderful," added Rani.

For the actor, shooting in Kolkata (then called Calcutta), it was obviously a special experience. Speaking of the same, Rani said: "I think of my memories of shooting in Calcutta (now called Kolkata) and it was very special! Loved shooting in Kolkata as it feels like home being in the city of joy.. from the food to have my grandma's house there.. it felt so much like home." She revealed that the portions showing the interiors of her Kolkata house were shot in Chennai! "I remember eating all the south Indian delicacies during the shoot of 'Yuva' which was amazing!"

Rani had a brilliant 2004 as she won Best Actress award for both 'Yuva' and 'Hum Tum.' She says, "The common link between both 'Yuva' and 'Hum Tum' was that particular year, I won awards for both these films! It was very gratifying and nice to know that both the films and performances were appreciated by the critics as well as the audiences."

In the movie, Rani played the role of the vulnerable yet feisty Shashi and won the hearts of critics and audience alike. (ANI)