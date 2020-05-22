Left Menu
'Always got your back': Ananya Panday extends birthday greetings to Suhana Khan

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 18:49 IST
Actor Ananya Panday with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

As megastar Shah Rukh Khan's little princess Suhana Khan celebrated her 20th birthday today, her close friend and actor Ananya Panday extended birthday greetings to her with their childhood throwback pictures. Taking to her Instagram stories, Panday posted two of their childhood pictures in which the star kids are seen playing and having a fun time.

One of the pictures featured Suhana and Ananya sitting on the bed with another kid. As Ananya is seen posing for the camera in the picture, Suhana is seen gazing at her with a bright smile on her face. "@suhanakhan2 has always been in love w me," the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor wrote beside the picture.

In the other picture, little Ananya is seen carrying Suhana on her back. "Always got your back," Panday wrote along with the picture.

Earlier at the midnight, Ananya made sure to wish her childhood friend by posting a recent picture with her on Instagram. The two-star kids have been close friends since their childhood days. (ANI)

