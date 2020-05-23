Left Menu
Development News Edition

Johnny Depp shares painting he has been working on for over 14 yrs

Actor Johnny Depp on Saturday shared a priceless piece of art, he has been working on for over 14 years.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 09:47 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 09:47 IST
Johnny Depp shares painting he has been working on for over 14 yrs
Actor Johnny Depp shares his 14-years-old unfinished painting (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Johnny Depp on Saturday shared a priceless piece of art, he has been working on for over 14 years. Sharing the painting on Instagram, this piece of artwork which he started in 2006 but did not finish or 'touch' it for 14 long years, the 'Pirates of The Caribbean' star explained how certain changes in life take a turn from the things that they used to do passionately.

The painting is of a huge wine bottle and some bit of sky in the backdrop. "It's odd, the things that we once gave such pure, intense focus and devotion to for months on end. Then suddenly the wind shifts and off we go on a new tack. And for far too long, these earlier interests or passions sadly fall by the wayside and recede into the vast recesses of some hoarder's crawlspace in the brain cloaked in heaps of the other things that my skull had no room for...until recently," the 56-year-old captioned the post.

The American actor then noted this piece of 'unfinished business' - the painting he did not 'touch' for 14 long years, but the one that somehow 'lingered' in his mind. "Even while we are forced to live in the immediate, some strange species of the interrupted passion that has been invested in an object we once focused on awaits our return from far away," the 'Public Enemies' actor wrote.

While wrapping the post, he assured his followers that he will keep them updated about the 'progress' with the painting. (ANI)

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. discussed conducting its first nuclear test in decades - Washington Post

The Trump administration discussed last week whether to conduct its first nuclear test explosion since 1992, the Washington Post reported late on Friday, citing a senior official and two former officials familiar with the matter. The topic ...

Migrant workers depart for Rajasthan from Andhra's Anantapuram in Shramik train

Migrant workers from Rajasthan, stuck in Anantapuram district of Andhra Pradesh, were sent to their native state in a Shramik special train. The train is bound for Nagaur.District Rural Development Agency DRDA Project Director Narsimha Redd...

Trump administration blacklists dozens of Chinese entities over human rights, military allegations

The Trump administration has put new restrictions on two sets of Chinese entities--targeting one group which is pursuing military technology and another which is aiding Beijings crackdown on Chinas Muslim minority groups. On Friday, the Com...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 638 to 177,850 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 638 to 177,850, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.The reported death toll rose by 42 to 8,216, the tally showed....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020