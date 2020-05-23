Michael Sheen, David Tennant reuniting for BBC One's comedy 'Staged'

"Good Omens" duo Michael Sheen and David Tennant are teaming up once again for BBC One's lockdown comedy "Staged". The show will see the two stars play actors who are furloughed when their upcoming West End production is suddenly brought to a halt. The six-part series, based on an idea from Simon Evans and Phin Glynn, follows the cast as they try their best to keep the rehearsals on track in lockdown, BBC said in a statement on Friday.

Evans has written and directed the show. The two actors will be joined by Lucy Eaton and Anna Lundberg, as well as Tennant's wife Georgia Tennant. The show will also have a selection of guest stars, such as Nina Sosanya.

"It's vital that the BBC provides moments of light relief and this mischievous idea shows what great sports Michael and David are in sending themselves up," said Charlotte Moore, Director BBC Content. The show has been produced by Phin Glynn, Victor Glynn, and Georgia Tennant with Sheen and Tennant also serving as executive producers.

"Staged" will air in June 2020 on BBC One.