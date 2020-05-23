Charlie Hunnam to lead adaptation of dog story 'Denali'

Actor Charlie Hunnam is set to star in Spyglass Media Group's adaptation of author Ben Moon's memoir "Denali: A Man A Dog, A Friendship Of A Lifetime". The film, titled "Denali", will be written and directed by Max Winkler, who recently worked with Hunnam on drama movie "Jungleland" , reported Deadline.

It started as an eight-minute film that Moon, who works as a photographer, created as a love letter to his dog. His memoir, which was published by Penguin Random House in January this year, chronicles Moon's 15-year friendship with Denali, who Moon rescued from a shelter upon moving to Oregon and feeling an instant connection with the pup. The two of them set out on an adventure across the American west but their journey was cut short when Moon was diagnosed with colorectal cancer at age 29. He faced a difficult battle with the disease, but Denali never once left his side, and ultimately, Moon made a full recovery. A short time later, Denali was diagnosed with cancer as well, and it was Moon's turn to hold his furry friend's paw.

Hunnam, 40, will also produce the project along with Albert Berger and Ron Yerxa, with whom he previously collaborated on "Cold Mountain" . The actor, best known for movies such as "The Gentlemen" , "The Lost City of Z" and "King Arthur" , will next star in Apple's series "Shantaram".