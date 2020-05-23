Karan Johar's munchkins Yash, Roohi gear up to head airport in 'Lockdown with the Johars'

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Saturday shared an adorable video of his little munchkins Yash and Roohi playing with bags at home and prepping to go to the airport. In the latest addition to the 'Lockdown with the Johars' series Karan gets a hilarious solution from his kids after informing them that there are no flights amid lockdown.

The 47-year-old filmmaker put out the cute video on Instagram where the twins- Yash and Roohi are seen playing with the luggage bags and towing them around. Karan asks the toddlers, "Roohi, Yash! Where are you going?"

Roohi replies to him and says they are going to the airport. The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director then tells the little ones that there are no flights to take them anywhere and asks them what they will do and how they will go.

Following which Yash innocently replies that he will go inside the luggage bag and Roohi too says the same. The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director then asks his twins, " Where will dadda go then?"

Yash replies that the filmmaker will also go inside the bag, leaving the filmmaker in splits. Karan captioned the video as, "Porters in Pret a porter !#lockdownwiththejohars #toodles."

Celebrity followers were quick to like the post that garnered more than 2 lakh views within just 53 minutes of being posted. Ekta Kapoor commented, "They are love" with heart emojis.

Lately, Karan has been quite active on social media amid the coronavirus lockdown and has been updating his fans on his activities with his 'Lockdown with the Johars' series. Earlier, Karan had shared another glimpse from 'Lockdown with the Johars' in which the filmmaker's little munchkin Yash calls the filmmaker by his new nickname 'Monkey.' (ANI)