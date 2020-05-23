Tiger Shroff shares throwback picture from 'Heropanti' as movie clocks 6 years, says 'Feels like just yesterday'

Left Menu
Recalling the memories attached with his debut romantic action flick 'Heropanti', actor Tiger Shroff on Saturday shared a throwback picture as the movie clocks six years.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 18:23 IST
Throwback picture shared by Tiger Shroff (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Recalling the memories attached with his debut romantic action flick 'Heropanti', actor Tiger Shroff on Saturday shared a throwback picture as the movie clocks six years. The 30-year-old star put out the picture on Instagram featuring himself and his co-star Kriti Sanon, who also made her debut in Bollywood with this movie. In the snap, the 'Baaghi' star is seen without the beard, standing along with Kriti as he looks into the camera and poses.

Along with the post, the 'Student of the Year 2' star tagged team 'Heropanti' and extended thanks to them. He wrote, "Feels like just yesterday, happy 6 years [?] thank you for making me a small part of your journey and blessed to have started it with you all. #6YearsOfHeropanti #SajidNadiadwala @kritisanon @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala @sabbir24x7 ." Celebrity followers including Tiger's 'War' co-star Hrithik Roshan liked the post that garnered more than 3.3 lakh likes within just 57 minutes of being posted on the photo-sharing platform.

Earlier in the day, Kriti also shared her memories associated with the film in an Instagram post. The actor shared the poster of the movie along with a heart-warming note reminiscing the memories associated with the movie. The romantic action film directed by Sabbir Khan featured Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in their film debuts, alongside Prakash Raj in a supporting role. (ANI)

