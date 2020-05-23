Hrithik Roshan shares an artsy fan tribute dedicated to him

Impressed by an art piece of him created by a fan, superstar Hrithik Roshan on Saturday posted a video of the art on Instagram. Starting from 'Koi Mil Gaya' to 'Jodha Akbar' the video features all the major characters portrayed by the 46-year-old actor.

The art had an outlined sketch of Hrithik's face on a piece of paper and a cellophane paper that had detailed sketches of Roshan's different characters which the actor used to run over the outlined sketch. Thanking the fan for the thoughtful art tribute, the actor wrote, "Nicely done Mr. RK.aadil. Thank you for this."

The 'Bang Bang' actor is currently staying indoors and spending time with his children at his house owing to the lockdown. (ANI)