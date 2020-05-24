Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Avatar' movie sequel to resume production; Mory Kante dies aged 70 in Guinea and more

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 10:28 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: 'Avatar' movie sequel to resume production; Mory Kante dies aged 70 in Guinea and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Lori Loughlin, husband to plead guilty via Zoom to U.S. college admissions scam

"Full House" actress Lori Loughlin and her husband will appear by video on Friday to plead guilty to participating in a vast U.S. college admissions fraud scheme to secure spots for their daughters at the University of Southern California. Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to serve two months and five months in prison, respectively, under plea agreements that are subject to approval by a federal judge in Boston.

U.S. charges ousted Hollywood executive with defrauding pandemic loan program, BlackRock fund

U.S. prosecutors have charged the recently ousted owner of a Hollywood movie distributor with defrauding a federal coronavirus emergency relief program and a BlackRock Inc investment fund, including to pay for a Beverly Hills mansion and other luxuries. Prosecutors said William Sadleir, 66, diverted much of the $1.7 million of loans he received on May 1 from the Paycheck Protection Program for personal expenses.

'Avatar' movie sequel to resume production in New Zealand

A sequel to James Cameron's sci-fi movie blockbuster "Avatar" will go back into production next week for the first time since it was shuttered by worldwide efforts to contain the coronavirus, producer Jon Landau said on Friday. Film and TV production came to halt around the globe in mid-March but is slowly returning in some countries including New Zealand, where the "Avatar" sequel is being filmed.

Spandau Ballet star helps Singapore quizzer win fight for radio prize

A Singaporean quiz participant has prevailed in a battle with a radio station that denied him a cash prize over his pronunciation of Spandau Ballet singer Tony Hadley's name, after winning the unlikely support of the celebrity himself. Feeling wronged, Muhammad Shalehan emailed Hadley after being refused the S$10,000 ($7,063) prize on the grounds that he mispronounced the Englishman's name in a competition where contestants must identify celebrities in a sound clip.

African music legend Mory Kante dies aged 70 in Guinea

Musician Mory Kante, who helped win African music a global following, has died in the capital of his homeland Guinea at the age of 70, his agent said on Friday. Kante's long-running career saw him progress from regional acclaim as a player of the traditional West African kora instrument to international stardom in the 1980s with his chart-topping hit 'Yeke Yeke'.

The drive-in movie stages a comeback in the U.S. in coronavirus era

The drive-in movie, dismissed by many as a relic of an earlier time in America, is making a comeback as entertainment seemingly designed for the coronavirus era. Beth Wilson, who owns the Warwick Drive-in about an hour's drive from Manhattan, says it has been sold out since May 15, the first-day drive-ins were allowed to operate under New York's reopening plan.

The sudden death of popular Terrace House star shocks Japan, fans

The sudden death of Hana Kimura, a 22-year-old professional wrestler and a cast member in the popular Netflix reality show "Terrace House" shocked fans and raised concerns over cyber-bullying after reports she was harassed on social media. Kimura was one of six residents in the most recent season of Terrace House, an internationally popular show that follows the lives of young men and women living together. The show suspended filming in April due to the coronavirus.

Five artists announced as winners of $75,000 Herb Alpert Awards

Artists in film, dance, music, theater, and visual arts were announced on Friday as recipients of the 26th annual Herb Alpert Awards, given each year by the Grammy-winning trumpeter's foundation. The winners, who will each receive a $75,000 grant, were announced as Karen Sherman for dance, Sky Hopinka for film/ video, Christian Scott for music, Phil Soltanoff in theater, and Firelei Baez in visual arts.

Terrier Uggie from 'The Artist' crowned best Cannes movie mutt

Uggie, the Jack Russell whose antics in Oscar-winning film "The Artist" stole viewers' hearts, was crowned Palm Dog of Palm Dogs on Friday, singled out as the best canine winner in the award's 20-year history. "Uggie would be very proud of that," said his trainer Omar von Muller, as he accepted the trophy collar from his home in Los Angeles, flanked by Uggie's body double in the film, Dash.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

DDCA elections 'most likely' to take place after June

The Delhi and District Cricket Association DDCA Ombudsman Justice Deepak Verma has said that elections to DDCA are most likely to take place after June adding that elections shall take place for six posts if not conducted next month. In an ...

NBA in 'exploratory' talks to restart season at Disney in Florida

The National Basketball Association confirmed that they are in exploratory talks with The Walt Disney Co. about a late-July restart at one of their Florida resorts. League spokesman Mike Bass confirmed earlier reports that the league is hav...

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 9,434 new coronavirus; Brazil registers 965 new coronavirus deaths and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.China reports three new coronavirus cases after the first day with noneChina recorded three new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland for May 23, following the first day with no new ca...

COVID-19 lockdown: Eid being observed in Kashmir

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr amid the fourth phase of COVID-19 lockdown, movement in the Valley has been restricted on the orders of the Kashmir administration. Police and security forces will not be allowing public movement and only esse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020