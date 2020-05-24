Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apple sets premiere date for JJ Abrams-Sara Bareilles' 'Little Voice'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-05-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 11:04 IST
Apple sets premiere date for JJ Abrams-Sara Bareilles' 'Little Voice'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Musical drama "Little Voice" , backed by the likes of filmmaker JJ Abrams and singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, is set to arrive on Apple TV Plus on July 10. According to Deadline, the half-hour coming-of-age series is billed as a love letter to the diverse musical culture of New York. "Little Voice" stars Brittany O'Grady as Bess King, a unique talent struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love and her complicated family. Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson, and Chuck Cooper also round the cast.

The series is produced by Abrams' Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros Television. He also executive produces alongside Bareilles, Jessie Nelson, and Ben Stephenson. Nelson wrote and directed the first episode. "Little Voice" showcases original music by Grammy winner Bareilles.

Apple TV Plus ordered the series two years ago.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Smriti Irani praises actor Sonu Sood for helping migrants

Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday praised actor Sonu Sood for helping migrant workers go back home amid the ongoing COVID-19-induced lockdown. The actor has arranged several buses for the migrants after obtaining special permission from...

RML hospital dean tests positive for coronavirus

The Dean of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here has tested positive for coronavirus infection. Dr. Rajeev Sood, who is looking after the management of COVID-19 manpower at the hospit...

Investment via P-notes up at Rs 57,100 cr till April

Investments through participatory notes P-notes in the domestic capital market increased to Rs 57,100 crore&#160;as of April 30 after falling to over 15-year low at the end of the preceding month. P-notes are issued by registered foreign po...

'Avatar' movie sequel to resume production in New Zealand

A sequel to James Camerons sci-fi movie blockbuster Avatar will go back into production next week for the first time since it was shuttered by worldwide efforts to contain the coronavirus, producer Jon Landau said on Friday. Film and TV pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020