Apple sets premiere date for JJ Abrams-Sara Bareilles' 'Little Voice'

Musical drama "Little Voice" , backed by the likes of filmmaker JJ Abrams and singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, is set to arrive on Apple TV Plus on July 10. According to Deadline, the half-hour coming-of-age series is billed as a love letter to the diverse musical culture of New York. "Little Voice" stars Brittany O'Grady as Bess King, a unique talent struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love and her complicated family. Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson, and Chuck Cooper also round the cast.

The series is produced by Abrams' Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros Television. He also executive produces alongside Bareilles, Jessie Nelson, and Ben Stephenson. Nelson wrote and directed the first episode. "Little Voice" showcases original music by Grammy winner Bareilles.

Apple TV Plus ordered the series two years ago.