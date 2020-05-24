Anupam Kher, Nushrat Bharucha, other Bollywood celebs greet fans for Eid

Left Menu
ANI | Updated: 24-05-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 15:03 IST
Bollywood stars extend warm greetings on the occasion of Eid. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood celebs including Anupam Kher, Nushrat Bharucha and more extended their warm greetings to fans on the auspicious occasion of Eid Al-Adha or Bakrid on Sunday. Wishes for the festival started pouring in on the micro-blogging site Twitter from early this morning.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher extended his Eid greetings and wished "love, peace and happiness" to his followers. New face of Bollywood, Nushrat Bharucha, shared multiple pictures with her family, and a picture of her gorging on some homemade sweet dish.

"Happy Bohri Eid ...From my family to yours," the 35-year-old tweeted. Going simple with his wishes, 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actor, Manoj Bajpayee wrote: "EID MUBARAK."

Extending 'love and duas (prayers), Bollywood singer Adnan Sami wished his "dear brothers & Sisters" a lovely Eid Mubarak. Apart from prepping the feast today, people usually visit mosques, offer prayers, exchange gifts, meet and greet their loved ones, and enjoy several delicacies that are prepared on the occasion. This year Eid is a subdued affair with COVID-induced lockdown putting a curb on social gatherings and other traditional rituals. (ANI)

