Left Menu
Development News Edition

Varun Dhawan soars temperature with his latest Instagram post

Soaring the temperature through his chiselled physique, actor Varun Dhawan on Friday showcased his toned abs in a monochromatic picture.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-05-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 14:00 IST
Varun Dhawan soars temperature with his latest Instagram post
Varun Dhawan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Soaring the temperature through his chiselled physique, actor Varun Dhawan on Friday showcased his toned abs in a monochromatic picture. The 'Main Tera Hero' star put out his picture on Instagram wherein he is seen posing shirtless as he displayed his 6 pack abs while sporting faded denim.

Keeping the caption simple yet appealing, the 'Judwaa 2' star wrote nothing but left a Chocolate bar emoji along with the post. It garnered more than 2.3 lakh likes on the photo-sharing platform within an hour of being posted.

Celebrity followers and friends were quick to like and comment. Ileana D-Cruz commented took to the comment section and left a doughnut Meanwhile, celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented, "Uffff" along with smiling face, and thumbs-up emojis.

The 'Student of The Year' actor is currently staying indoors at his house ever since the imposition of COVID induced lockdown. (ANI)

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Is Money Heist Season 6 confirmed with Season 5? What can we see in fifth season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Williams hopeful of fresh sponsorship after ROKiT split

Williams announced the end of the Formula One teams title sponsorship with ROKiT on Friday but hoped to bring in new money to replace it.The struggling team had extended only last July the contract with the company, whose business interests...

Germans cook more in coronavirus crisis, turn away from junk food

Many Germans cooked more meals themselves during the coronavirus crisis and also used more fresh ingredients rather than processed foods, the food and agriculture ministry said on Friday. The ministry said that in a survey, some 30 of those...

Public, private sectors to open up in West Bengal with 100 per cent strength from June 8: CM Mamata Banerjee.

Public, private sectors to open up in West Bengal with 100 per cent strength from June 8 CM Mamata Banerjee....

Govt appeals to broadcasters, producers of TV serials to clear payments of artistes

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Friday urged broadcasters and producers of TV serials to clear payments of artistes. The ministrys request comes after two TV actors Manmeet Grewal and Preksha Mehta had allegedly committed suici...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020