Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

Hyun Bin is always on the headlines. These days Hyun Bin became a center of discussion as many outlets started linking him with Song Hye-Kyo.

Many reports started claiming that the Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo are dating again. Shortly after her split with Song Joong-Ki, rumours popped up that the Descendants of the Sun actress had reconciled her previous relationship with Hyun Bin. The two were reportedly a couple around 11 to 12 years back.

While fans have ardently waiting for Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's presence in Crash Landing on You Season 2, many are currently discussing his latest step of joining Philippine telco Smart as an endorser. The 37-year-old actor said in a video release that he was glad to be a part of the telco's roster of endorsers.

"Hello, Philippines! I am Hyun Bin. I am glad to be part of the Smart family. I am going to show you my best in my new campaign with Smart. So please keep an eye on me and Smart," Hyun Bin said.

The Philippine telco Smart took to Twitter on May 28 for posting a small clip to announce Hyun Bin's endorsement. Hyun Bin's Smart endorsement comes after local clothing brand teased him as their next endorser. Speaking to People Asia, Ben Chan confirmed he also has been signed as a Bench endorser. "It's not that we're getting Hyun Bin. We've gotten him already," Ben Chan added.

