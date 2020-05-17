Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Crash Landing on You Season 2 has a huge demand in South Korea and other countries as the first season made it the highest-rated tvN drama and the third-highest-rated Korean drama in cable television history. However, there has been no official confirmation on Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin- starring series' second season.

Crash Landing on You Season 2 is these days one of the highly anticipated South Korean drama fans have been waiting since mid-February. The performance and pair of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin received severe applauding across the world and now fans are ardently waiting for them to get back again on small screens with another interesting storyline.

Unfortunately, the outbreak of Covid-19 has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill. Almost all the television and movie projects not only in South Korea but across the world were put on hold or postponed understanding the importance of global lockdown. During this critical situation, South Korean drama lovers need to have more patience than before.

Crash Landing on You Season 1 was premiered on December 14, 2019 and continued till February 16, 2020. It is natural for the series creators to take some time for releasing the updates on Season 2. The plot for Season 2 is absolutely kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours.

The story of Crash Landing on You is about two star crossed lovers, Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin), a South Korean Chaebol heiress, and Ri Jeong-hyeok (Hyun Bin), a member of the North Korean elite and a Captain in the North Korean Special Police Force.

Crash Landing on You Season 2 is expected to see the actors like Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, Kim Jung-hyun, Kim Soo-hyun, Park Hyoung-soo, Hwang Woo-seul-hye, Kim Yeong-min, Choi Dae-hoon, Seo ji-hye, Nam Kyung-eup, Yoon jimin, Oh man-seok, Go Kyu-pil, Lim Chul-soo, Bang Eun-jin, Tang Joonsang, Ha seok-jin to name a few.

Crash Landing on You Season 2 is yet to be renewed and get an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

