Anupam Kher to launch autobiographical play 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai' on his website

"In my life, you will see glimpses of your life," says veteran actor Anupam Kher on Friday as he announced the digital launch of his autobiographical play 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai.'

Updated: 29-05-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 22:26 IST
A still from the video shared by actor Anupam Kher (Image courtesy: Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

"In my life, you will see glimpses of your life," says veteran actor Anupam Kher on Friday as he announced the digital launch of his autobiographical play 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai.' Kher, through a video message on Twitter, shared that the play will go online on June 7, on his newly launched website.

In the video shared, the 65-year-old actor said: "15 years back on the 8th of August 2005, I did my play 'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai,' my one-man autobiographical play when things were not looking good. I was almost on the verge of bankruptcy." "So I decided to do a play based on my life, not only on my life but also on the failures. Because frighten you with your shortcomings. So, here I was on stage, laughing at my failures, disasters, and everything that went wrong in my life," he added.

"My first play, first kiss, first audition, first directorial venture etcetera. I looked at them and laughed. And you know what happened with that....it liberated me from the fear of failure," the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Ha' star said. He further explained that he has been doing this play for the past 15 years, and did about 450 shows of the play worldwide.

Towards the end of the one-minute and 58-second video, Kher announced the launch of his website, and said: " the best thing to do is to launch this play on my website." "I hope you watch the play, see and discover that in life - Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai (anything can happen)," Kher mentioned as he concluded the video. (ANI)

