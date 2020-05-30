Left Menu
It was a dream, to work with Raj sahab: Dharmendra remembers working with Raj Kapoor in 'Mera Naam Joker'

Sharing a video of a scene from iconic 70s' film 'Mera Naam Joker,' veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Saturday said that it was his dream to work with legendary Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 14:36 IST
A still from the film 'Mera Naam Joker' featuring Dharmendra Deol and Raj Kapoor (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

"It was a dream, to work with Raj sahab," he tweeted along with the video. 'Mera Naam Joker' marks the first film of the late legendary actor-filmmaker with Dharmendra Deol. It was one of the most celebrated films of Kapoor.

Kapoor won three National Awards, and 11 Filmfare trophies, and was conferred with the Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke awards. Raj Kapoor established his own studio, RK Studio, and became the youngest director of his time with his directorial debut, 'Aag'.(ANI)

