'Love this song,' says Tiger Shroff as he grooves to 'Yummy'
Acing the dancing moves yet again, actor Tiger Shroff on Saturday shared a dance cover video of him grooving to one of the recent songs of pop singer Justin Biber - 'Yummy'.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 16:57 IST
Acing the dancing moves yet again, actor Tiger Shroff on Saturday shared a dance cover video of him grooving to one of the recent songs of pop singer Justin Biber - 'Yummy'. The 'War' actor shared the video of Instagram, where he is dancing to the song, in a studio and is accompanied by two other performers.
The 30-year-old star wrote in captions: "Love this song.." with a hashtag of 'beleiber.' 'Yummy' song which was officially launched in January, marks as the first solo song of Justin Bieber in four years.
Meanwhile, on May 23, Tiger Shroff was seen recalling the memories attached with his debut romantic action flick 'Heropanti', as the movie clocked six years. The 'Student of the Year 2' star has been more active on social media amid the lockdown and has been sharing throwback videos and pictures from his film.
Shroff also tried his hand at singing for a noble cause and shared a glimpse of the skills from his performance in 'I For India' concert. Tiger crooned the song 'Theher Ja' from Varun Dhawan starrer 2018 flick 'October.' (ANI)
