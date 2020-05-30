'Wonder Woman' isn't just a character but a state of mind: Manushi Chhillar

Sharing an artwork of herself where she is seen in the avatar of famous superhero Wonder Woman, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar on Saturday confessed that 'Wonder Woman' has always been her favourite. The former Miss India shared the artwork prepared by artist Swapnil Pawar on Instagram with a quote from famous film series Wonder Woman. "I am the man who can," she wrote expressing her excitement about the artwork.

Chhillar further said in the caption that she has been a fangirl of the mighty superhero who stands for equality, independence, and empowerment of women. "Wonder Woman has always been a favourite because for me, she isn't just a character but a state of mind," she wrote in the caption. She also dropped a massive hint that she wants to play a superhero on the big screen by saying, "Maybe this picture is from a parallel universe?" The 23-year-old actor will be soon making her Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Film's 'Prithviraj.' (ANI)