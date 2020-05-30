Production for Russian Doll Season 2 to commence soon, get other latest updates

The official plot and release date for Russian Doll Season 2 are yet to be released, but that doesn't restrict fans from predicting what they can see in the imminent season. Fortunately, Netflix already confirmed Season 2 on June 11, 2019 and now the series enthusiasts are desperately waiting for it.

Unfortunately, Netflix is silent on Russian Doll Season 2. The main reason is the global outbreak of Covid-19. The coronavirus pandemic has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill. The majority of television series and movie projects were either halted or postponed for indefinite time due to global lockdown.

The production for Russian Doll Season 2 was about to commence in May 2020. As the global situation is everyday deteriorating, we currently can't expect any positive development. The second season of Russian Doll is yet to receive any official trailer yet. Fans may expect the release of a trailer once the world's health situation develops.

Here is an (unofficial) synopsis of Russian Doll Season 2 – Russian Doll follows a woman named Nadia on her journey as the guest of honour at an inescapable party one night in New York City. She frequently dies, always restarting at the same moment at the party, as she attempts to figure out what is happening to her.

Russian Doll Season 2 will contain eight episodes like Season 1. The series will not be possible without Natasha Lyonne's contribution not only as a character, but also as an executive director, producer and writer. Charlie Barnett will be back in Season 2 for playing the active main role as Alan Zaveri in Season 1.

The series is highly anticipated as it earned multiple award nominations and recorded brilliant viewership numbers. At least they are happy to know that the second season is at least confirmed and will be under works once the world health situation develops.

The first season completed with the sad demise of both Alan and Nadia. Now they are in separate worlds, and it feels like a parallel universe as they encounter their alternative versions. They try to save each other again this time so that they can break the time loop.

Russian Doll Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

