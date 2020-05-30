The Dragon Prince Season 4 to deal with multiple angles, what we know so far

The official plot and release date for The Dragon Prince Season 4 are yet to be released, but that doesn't restrict fans from predicting what they can see in the imminent season. The massive success of Season 3 in the box office undeniably augmented the requirement of Season 4. Read further to get more on the upcoming season.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 was previously expected to be released in May 2020. Actually Netflix previously hinted its anticipation in May this year. But the outbreak of Covid-19 has shattered the global entertainment industry and brought it into almost a standstill. The majority of television series and movie projects were either halted or postponed for indefinite time due to global lockdown.

The imminent Dragon Prince Season 4 will see the actors like Jack DeSena as Callum, Sasha Rojen as Ezran, Jason Simpson (as Viren), Paula Burrows (as Rayla), Racquel Belmonte (as Claudia), Jesse Inocalla (as Soren), Erik Dellums (as Aaravo). It is expected to resume the epic battle all along with a resurrected Viren. It will continue to pivot around the region of Xaldia with segments of magic in a recounted world. The Sun, Moon, Sky, Earth, Stars and Oceans were the six vital parts of the magic.

Fans will be amused to see the conflicts and tussles between human beings and dragons in the imminent fourth season. The humans had a cause to destroy the dragon Prince and ruin the egg with his successor. The story will revolve around the expansion of Xadia and its kingdom. It might also focus on the connection between Sunfire elves and Aaravos.

The viewers will also further see more politics between humans and elves. The battle between the magical creatures and humans may finally come to a completion.

However, fans are yet to receive the official plot in the form of synopsis and release date for The Dragon Prince Season 4. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

