Why Toy Story 5 is possible in future, what latest updates we have so far

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-05-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 21:08 IST
Why Toy Story 5 is possible in future, what latest updates we have so far
The success of Toy Story 4, as said above, paved the way for Toy Story 5. Image Credit: Facebook / Toy Story

Will Toy Story 5 be ever released in future? The success of Josh Cooley-directed Toy Story 4 released in June 2019 opened another door for Toy Story 5. However, it doesn't have an official confirmation.

Currently we can't expect any major development in Toy Story 5's production. The coronavirus pandemic has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill. The majority of television series and movie projects were either halted or postponed for indefinite time due to global lockdown. This poor world health condition has badly effected the entertainment industry with huge billions of dollars financial losses.

"Once you've gotten to four, you're given that trilogy [point], so I don't see any purpose why they wouldn't do it, certainly. If you question me, I'd say do five," Tim Allen told long time back. This hint is another reasons why fans believe that Toy Story 5 will surely take place in future.

The success of Toy Story 4, as said above, paved the way for Toy Story 5. The fourth movie accumulated USD 922.9 million globally that pushes the entire franchise's lifetime gross to USD 2.893 billion. It played played to 3,610 theaters, and averaging USD 2,896 per theater for a weekend total of USD 10.4 million. Forbes reported that total is just a 32.8 percent drop over the previous weekend, when the fourth franchise film pulled in USD 15.6 million.

Pixar's President Jim Morris declared in 2016 that the fourth movie was the last planned feature sequel on the Pixar slate. He declared the studio only had original features in the works beyond Incredibles 2 and Toy Story 4.

"Most studios jump on doing a sequel as soon as they have a successful film, but our business model is a filmmaker model, and we don't make a sequel unless the director of the original film has an idea that they like and are willing to go forward on," Morris told EW last year.

Toy Story 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood computer-animated movies.

