Amitabh Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Farah Khan, others mourn demise of music composer Wajid Khan
Several Bollywood celebrities mourned famous music composer Wajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid fame, who passed away here on Monday.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-06-2020 09:19 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 09:19 IST
Several Bollywood celebrities mourned famous music composer Wajid Khan of the Sajid-Wajid fame, who passed away here on Monday. Terming him as his "brother from another mother," actor Preity Zinta expressed her grief by posting a throwback picture with him on Instagram.
"I used to call him my brother from another mother. Besides being unbelievably talented he was so gentle & sweet," she captioned the picture. "I'm so heartbroken that I did not get to say Goodbye my sweet @wajidkhan_live I will miss you & our jam sessions forever. Till we meet again #RIP #WajidKhan #Gonetoosoon #Heartbroken," she further wrote.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was left in a shock after hearing about the death of the music composer and tweeted, "Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan .. a bright smiling talent passes away .. duas , prayers and in condolence." Film director Farah Khan thanked the famed composer for giving some of the best hits to the industry and extended her condolences.
"Gone too soon #WajidKhan.. thank you for the music. Deepest condolences to his family," she tweeted. Actor Ranveer Singh posted a picture of the departed musician on his Instagram story and added a broken heart along with it to express his grief.
In a jolt to Bollywood, Wajid Khan passed away at a hospital in Mumbai. He was 42. The Sajid-Wajid duo had last worked together on Salman Khan's song titled 'Bhai Bhai', which was released on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown. (ANI)
