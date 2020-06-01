Wajid Khan laid to rest in Mumbai

Music composer Wajid Khan of the Sajid Wajid fame, who passed away earlier on Monday, was laid to rest at the Versova cemetery here. Wajid Khan's wife Maryam Asif Siddiquiwas present during the last rites of her husband along with her children.

Khan's brother and music director Sajid Khan, and actor Aditya Pancholi, were among those who were present at his funeral. In a jolt to the Bollywood industry, Wajid Khan passed away during the early hours on Monday at the age of 42.

He had last worked with megastar Salman Khan for his Eid special song 'Bhai Bhai.' The Sajid-Sajid duo is known for several other classic songs like 'Chin Ta Ta Chita Chita,' 'Fevicol se,' 'Hud Hud Dabangg' and others. (ANI)