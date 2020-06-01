Left Menu
Development News Edition

Michael Angelis, voice behind 'Thomas The Tank Engine', dies at 76

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-06-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 17:54 IST
Michael Angelis, voice behind 'Thomas The Tank Engine', dies at 76

Veteran actor Michael Angelis, who narrated the popular animated children's series "Thomas The Tank Engine" , has died at the age of 76. According to Deadline, the British actor passed away at home in the presence of his wife Jennifer Khalastchi.

The cause of death was not given. Angelis succeeded Beatles icon Ringo Starr to feature as the narrator of the UK version of "Thomas the Tank Engine And Friends" in 1991.

He went on to narrate 13 series of the popular TV show till 2012. The name of the programme was later shortened to "Thomas and Friends". Angelis also narrated two episodes of season six and four episodes of season seven of the US take of the show. On the film front, he lent his voice to titles like "Thomas & Friends: Hero of the Rails" , "Misty Island Rescue" and "Thomas & Friends: Days of the Diesels".

The actor also starred in TV drama "September Song" and mini series "GBH" . Angelis was previously married to "Coronation Street" actor Helen Worth from 1991 to 2001.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases rise by 314 to 12,494; 22 more die

The number of COVID-19 cases inAhmedabad district rose by 314 to 12,494 on Monday while thedeath toll went up by 22 to 864, state Health department saidAhmedabad also reported recovery of 790 patientsMonday, the highest single-day tally so ...

990 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, total cases count 20,834

Delhis COVID-19 cases count on Monday reached 20,834 after 990 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours in the national capital. According to a Delhi Government health bulletin, 268 patients recovered today taking the total number o...

Facebook's Zuckerberg faces employee backlash over Trump protest comments

Facebook employees critical of CEO Mark Zuckerbergs decision not to act on President Donald Trumps inflammatory comments about U.S. protests went public on Twitter, praising the rival social media firm for acting and rebuking their own empl...

Key Mexican tourism hub aims for 30% reopening in coming months

One of Mexicos main bellwethers of tourist activity aims to reopen nearly a third of its resorts in the next few months, though it faces a challenge to recover from the coronavirus outbreak, the state governor said on Monday. Carlos Joaquin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020