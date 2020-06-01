Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

The success of Mirzapur Season 1 was tremendous that compelled the series makers to work on Season 2. It undeniably has become one of the most anticipated Indian crime thriller web television series.

The outdoor filming and production for Mirzapur Season 2 are no longer continuing due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in India and abroad. The coronavirus pandemic has badly affected the Indian and global entertainment industry.

Many fans are wondering that Mirzapur Season 2 is secretly under production. But that's not the case. As we all know the highly contagious Covid-19 disease continues to wreak havoc across the globe, the entertainment industry has come to a standstill. The majority of the television and movie projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time. Thus, currently the production on the series is not possible at all.

The official synopsis of Mirzapur Season 2 is yet to be revealed. But we can say, it will see the actors such as Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Bhaiya, Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta, Divyendu Sharma as Munna Bhaiya, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Satyanand Tripathi, Harshita Gaur as Dimpy Pandit, Anjum Sharma as Sharad Shukla, Shaji Chaudhary as Maqbool Khan to name a few.

Priyanshu Painyuli has joined the cast of Mirzapur. The Extraction actor will be seen playing a pivotal role in the second season. "Given the interest around Mirzapur, the team keeps a strict diktat of not letting character details out because it's important to the show's narrative. But Priyanshu will be a part of Mirzapur this season. It's an elaborate character that spills over to Season 3 as well," a source revealed, Pinkvilla revealed.

"The first season (of Mirzapur) ended with the death of many old characters. So the new season inevitably widens its horizons and explores more tracks and subtracts of the larger narrative. Priyanshu shot for the show last August in Benaras. It's a cracker of an ensemble cast and the actor can't wait to speak about it once the final announcement on Mirzapur Season 2 comes in from Amazon," the source further added.

The release date for Mirzapur Season 2 is yet to be announced albeit Amazon Prime Video already confirmed that the highly acclaimed series would be released in 2020. According to an ongoing rumour, the second season will commence streaming on Amazon Prime Video from December 25, 2020.

Mirzapur Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web TV series.