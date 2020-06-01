Vidya Balan thanks those who helped in sending PPE kits to frontline COVID warriors

Taking a step forward to help the relentless frontline warriors, actor Vidya Balan has thanked the donors, who helped to send out PPE (personal protective equipment) kits to those battling in the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic. The 'Hamari Adhuri Kahaani' actor put out a post on Instagram, thanking people for their contribution in the initiative to help the relentless warriors.

The photo along with the post showed cartons of PPE kits to be sent to the hospital in Bhopal. She wrote: "Thanks to all you beautiful people for your large-heartedness and generosity. We are sending out a shipment of top-grade PPE gear to our frontline led staff at the Gandhi Hospital, Bhopal." Balan, in partnership with Mumbai based shoutout start-up Tring asked people to further contribute to the initiative and support the frontline workers. She wrote, "If you'd like to contribute to keeping our medicos safe, pls go to this link. https://www.tring.co.in/Vidya-Balan."

The actor also promised a mention, a video shout out or a video conference calls as a token of thanks to those who contribute. "I will only be too happy to send you a mention, or a video shout out or even a video conf call as a token of my sincere thanks for being there!," added Vidya. (ANI)