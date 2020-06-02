Hashtag Climate Warrior: Amitabh Bachchan pledges to be 'climate conscious'

Left Menu
Ahead of the World Environment Day, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday pledged to be 'climate-conscious' in a bid to protect nature.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 12:34 IST
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the World Environment Day, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday pledged to be 'climate-conscious' in a bid to protect nature. The World Environment Day, which is observed on June 5 annually, is taken as an opportunity to encourage and raise awareness about various environmental issues and spread the message of saving our planet.

The 'Sholay' actor took a firm stand to address the issue of climate change and has urged the people to do their bit to protect nature. With a hashtag of 'Climate Warrior,' the 77-year-old star tweeted: "Climate Change is upon us, is real. Stand up, do your bit protect Mother Nature... "

"On World Environment Day, my #OneWishForTheEarth pledge to be climate-conscious, create awareness within families & communities. Every minute counts, be a #ClimateWarrior," the seasoned actor added. The follow up of hashtag 'one wish for the earth' and 'climate warrior' comes after actor Bhumi Pednekar who, lately, sought to bring Bollywood together to spread awareness about mother nature through her campaign.

The campaign endeavours to get leaders from the entertainment industry to tell what is the 'one wish they have for the earth.' Pednekar runs her own non-profit initiative called 'Climate Warrior' that celebrates real-life heroes working towards climate change and also works as an advocacy platform to engage and rally the youth of the country towards this cause. (ANI)

