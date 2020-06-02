Left Menu
Development News Edition

Black Lives Matter: Cole Sprouse says he was arrested while protesting

Sharing his experience from the 'Black Lives Matter' protests, actor Cole Sprouse has said that he was arrested while staging protests.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 12:42 IST
Black Lives Matter: Cole Sprouse says he was arrested while protesting
Actor Cole Sprouse (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Sharing his experience from the 'Black Lives Matter' protests, actor Cole Sprouse has said that he was arrested while staging protests. The 'Riverdale' actor opened up about the arrest and his experience at the protests through an Instagram post.

Sprouse posted a picture that read 'Black Lives Matter' and shared his experience in the caption where he said that he was arrested over the weekend in California's Santa Monica. "A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica. So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there is a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter," the 27-year-old actor began writing.

"Peace, riots, and looting are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. The media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long-standing racist agenda. I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica," he added. Further elaborating on the police treatment, the 'Suite Life of Zack and Cody' actor said: "We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested. When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us."

Sprouse went on with the post and shared how the privileged white citizens of America can extend support and solidarity to the African-Americans. "This is and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing. This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally," he wrote in the caption.

"I hope others in my position do as well. I noticed that there are cameras that roll within the police cruisers during the entirety of our detainment, hope it helps," he added. He ended the note in his caption by stating that he will be sharing links in his Instagram stories following, which his fans can support or make donations for the cause.

Around 4,000 people across the United States have been arrested during the massive protests over the death of African-American man George Floyd last month. While the anger continues to spread, the country is waiting for an address from President Donald Trump about the protests following the death of Floyd. (ANI)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Botswana: Defence Ministry resumes all services, says Matshidiso Bokole

Botswanas Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence, Justice, and Security, Matshidiso Bokole has said that all departments that fall under her ministry have resumed services, according to a news report by Daily News.Speaking at a pres...

Manipur reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, state count at 85

Manipur reported two new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total number of corona patients to 85. As per the State government, out of 85 coronavirus cases in the state, 74 are active.Both the patients are being shifted to COVID-19 care f...

COVID-19 outbreaks may be seasonal, scientists say

A one per cent decrease in atmospheric humidity may increase the number of COVID-19 cases by six per cent, according to a study which draws a link between the local climate and transmission of the novel coronavirus. The study, published in ...

'Climate Warrior' Bhumi Pednekar brings 'one wish for Earth' campaign on World Environment Day

In an attempt to spread awareness about the current environmental issues, actor Bhumi Pednekar through her Climate Warrior initiative has launched the one wish for Earth campaign. Pednekar has announced the one wish for Earth challenge thro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020