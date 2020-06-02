Patty Jenkins says she turned down the offer to direct ‘Justice League’

Filmmaker Patty Jenkins says she rejected the offer to direct DC movie "Justice League" because it had too many characters

The "Wonder Woman" filmmaker said she doesn't enjoy working on superhero films with shared universes. ''I love comics, but I've come to superheroes through films. There is in me this desire to emulate compared to the movies I saw as a child. A certain spirit that reigned in those times. Is that relevant when I shoot? I don't know. "The point is, unlike other directors, I don't really care about shared universes, continuity, and that kind of detail. ''I've been contacted to make a 'Justice League' movie in the past, and it doesn't connect to me. Too many characters," Jenkins said in an interview with French magazine Premiere. The director, who was once attached to helm Marvel's "Thor: The Dark World", said she doesn't see herself working with the studio because of the way they function

"I really like the people who work (at Marvel Studios), but they want full control over their movies. The director is under control. Yes, it can happen. Furthermore, It shows immediately if a director cannot impose his/her vision. When this is the case, I get the impression that these people are doing a different job than me," Jenkins said. However, things were different in the case of Warner Bros' upcoming "Wonder Woman" sequel. "With 'Wonder Woman 1984,' I think I did exactly what I wanted. And then, everything a superhero movie needs comes naturally to me: I love shooting great action scenes versus great sets. I really enjoy it." "Wonder Woman 1984" is scheduled to be released on August 14.