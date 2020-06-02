Anushka Sharma shares her 'One Wish For The Earth' to fight climate change

Left Menu
Actor Anushka Sharma on Tuesday joined the list of celebrities who have come forward to support Bhumi Pednekar's initiative 'Climate Warrior' urging the people to plant trees.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 20:57 IST
Anushka Sharma (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Anushka Sharma on Tuesday joined the list of celebrities who have come forward to support Bhumi Pednekar's initiative 'Climate Warrior' urging the people to plant trees. Bhumi Pednekar has sought to bring Bollywood together to spread awareness about mother nature through her campaign in view of the coming World Environment Day (June 5).

The campaign endeavours to get leaders from the entertainment industry to tell what is the 'one wish they have for the earth.' The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor put out a message on Instagram in support of the initiative and said that her 'One Wish For The Earth' would be that all of us should treat all the plant and animals species with kindness and equality.

In the video, She said, "My wish for the earth is.. I wish that we would treat the plants and animal species- as just as significant a part of nature - as the human species. I wish that we would not treat them as a means to an end, because at the end of the day... we are all one." She concluded her message and said," I am a climate warrior, Are you?"

Along with the post, the ' Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' actor wrote, "This World Environment Day, my #OneWishForTheEarth would be that all of us should treat all the plant and animals species with kindness and equality! Let's all aim to be #ClimateWarriors. @bhumipednekar way to go." In response to Anushka's support to the initiative, Bhumi thanked the 'PK' actor and reposted the video her Instagram. Along with the repost, Pednakar wrote, "Thank you so much @anushkasharma for being the #ClimateWarrior that you are! All living beings are equal, beautiful and we should all co-exist with love and respect.Sending you lots of love and gratitude."

Ahead of the World Environment Day, and in support of Bhumi's initiative, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar earlier in the day also pledged to be 'climate-conscious' in a bid to protect nature. (ANI)

