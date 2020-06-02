One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

One Piece Chapter 981 was not released on last Sunday, May 31. This chapter was previously said to be released on next Sunday after a hiatus of one week. This hiatus has become common before the release of every chapter.

One Piece Chapter 981 will be released on Sunday, May 7. The hiatus has become inevitable for the writer Eiichiro Oda due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in Japan across the world. The coronavirus pandemic has badly affected the entertainment industry in Japan and the entire world and almost all the projects have been either halted or postponed.

In One Piece Chapter 981, the manga lovers will be entertained seeing Kidd vs Apoo combat. There will be many characters appearing in wano for the upcoming large fight among kaido and Luffy's alliances, The Hiltonian noted. The spoilers also display that the flying six contributors are trying to find Yamato with the help of their guys.

Fans will see in One Piece Chapter 981 that the Flying Six members are trying to find Yamato with the help of their men. Big Mom is almost able to take control of Chopper when Marco the Phoenix arrives and stops the Big Mom pirates.

Here are some of the confirmed leaks spoilers for One Piece Chapter 981 that the manga lovers will be able to see very soon. Some of the spoilers by The Geek Herald are:

Apoo survived Kidd's attack, but suffered damage. Kidd is nit-picking Apoo for being Kaido's underling. They fight. Killer says the range of Apoo's attack is how far you can hear a sound. Number Hatcha appears. He laughs 'Hachacha'. Who's Who prepares to go out with his men to find Yamato. Kin'emon's party tries to pass by Black Maria's residence because there's no people, but they encounter Big Mom. Chopper is hiding in a tank. Big Mom makes eye contact with Chopper. Marco stops the Big Mom Pirates from climbing up the waterfall. Nekomamushi, Marco, and Izo appear at the end of the chapter.

