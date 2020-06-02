Left Menu
Rihanna's Fenty brands suspend sales for 'Blackout Tuesday'

Singer-songwriter Rihanna has paused all three of her fashion and beauty companies for the day.

Rihanna (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Singer-songwriter Rihanna has paused all three of her fashion and beauty companies for the day. According to Page Six, the 32-year-old singer posted on Twitter Tuesday morning: "We ain't buying s**t!!! and we ain't selling s**t neither!! gang gang! #BLACKOUTTUESDAY AF!!!"

The 'What's my name' songstress also shared a picture of a black square as part of the Blackout Tuesday social media campaign, in response to the ongoing protests demanding justice for George Floyd and police brutality. Each of Rihanna's three companies -- Fenty, Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty -- has replaced its usual homepage with a message in solidarity with the movement.

It reads: "We are not staying silent and we are not standing by. The fight against racial inequality, injustice, and straight-up racism doesn't stop with financial donations and words of support. In solidarity with the Black community, our employees, our friends, our families, and our colleagues across industries we are proud to take part in #BlackoutTuesday." The message continues: "This is not a day off. This is a day to reflect and find ways to make real change. This is a day to #PullUp."

There is an additional note on the site for high-end label Fenty -- about the reason Rihanna started the company with LVMH, making her the first black woman to run a major luxury fashion house. The label shared on Instagram Tuesday reads: "Fenty as a brand was created to elevate beauty, power and freedom! At this very moment, racists are attempting to rip those values away from black people and we will NOT stand by and let that happen. We are too powerful, creative, and resilient."

The social media posts and website messages direct fans to join the companies in donating to Color Of Change and The Movement for Black Lives (M4BL) as well as Black Lives Matter NY, Reclaim the Block and The Bail Project. (ANI)

