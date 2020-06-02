Hope these first showers only bring joy, not drama: Vicky Kaushal as he shares picture of cloudy sky

Hoping of relief and joy as he cherishes the picturesque of a cloudy sky from his balcony, actor Vicky Kaushal shared a picture urging fans to be safe as the cyclone Nisarga is likely to make landfall near Alibaug tomorrow with the expected wind speed of 100Kmph around Mumbai. The 32-year-old actor put out a beautiful picture of the clouds before the rain on Instagram. In the snap, the 'Uri' actor is seen seated in a chair as he cherished the view from his balcony engrossed in some deep thought. Along with the picture, the 'Raazi' star wrote, "Hoping these first showers only bring relief and joy and not too much drama. Stay safe guys!"

Celebrity followers including Varun Dhawan also liked the post that received more than 3.8 lakh likes on the photo-sharing platform. India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the cyclone Nisarga is likely to make landfall near Alibaug tomorrow with the wind speed expected to be around 100Kmph.

"Cyclone Nisarga is likely to make landfall near Alibaug tomorrow. At the time of landfall, wind speed is expected to be 100Kmph. Palghar, Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Dhule, Nandurbar, and Nashik are expected to receive heavy rainfall tomorrow," said Dr Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather and air pollution monitoring unit, IMD, Pune. (ANI)