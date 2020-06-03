Meera Chopra receives rape, death threats from Junior NTR fans

Actor Meera Chopra, best known for starring in legal drama "Section 375", on Wednesday said she was bombarded with threats of violence and rape on social media after she said she did not know about south film star Junion NTR. The actor said she recently held a chat session - #AskMeera - with her fans on Twitter in which she was asked about her favourite actor from South cinema. She said she was a bigger fan of Mahesh Babu than Junior NTR after which she started receiving abusive messages on Twitter. "I conducted ‘Ask Meera’ session on Twitter and a fan asked me about my favourite actor from the south film industry. I said Mahesh Babu. Then somebody asked if I liked Junior NTR, and I said I don’t know him and I’m not a fan. That’s it.

"As soon as I said that, I was bombarded with abuses, murder threats, rape threats, character assassination and threats against my parents. Some morphed my face with porn actors. I’ve got close to 30,000 abusive tweets so far," Meera said in a statement. The actor said she will be taking strict action in this matter.

"I am already in talks with the cyber cell team. I’ve always advocated that women should fight for themselves and stand against what’s wrong. Then how can I not do anything about this. "You cannot character assassinate a woman, give threats, and abuse her for sharing her choice. I have to raise my voice against such fan clubs,” Meera said.

The 36-year-old actor said she feels sad for superstars who have such a toxic fanbase. The stars should address such fan clubs instead of staying quiet. Meera further said that she tagged Junior NTR on some of the abusive tweets and hopes that he "responds to his fans". Junior NTR, whose real name is Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, is a Telugu cinema star and the grandson of legendary actor-politician N. T. Rama Rao, who was known among his fans as NTR.