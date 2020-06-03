Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Attack on Titan Season 4 is one of the most anticipated anime series of 2020. With the severe success of Season 3, the anime enthusiasts are passionate to know when Season 4 will be released.

Many fans are applauding the new trailer of Attack on Titan Season 4 for its beautiful visuals. But the footage shows how much story Season 4 has left to cover.

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 mark end to the series? Yes, that's true. In other words, it will surely say goodbye in exciting way(s). The upcoming season will see some new characters that will end the series in a beautiful manner.

The popularity of Attack on Titan has invited Marvel crossovers, live-action movies and even an Easter egg on The Simpsons. Not only visuals of Season 4's trailer are awesome, it (the trailer) confirms huge challenges. The trailer introduces new Titans, new characters and new settings including older versions of main protagonists Eren and Mikasa.

There are already 39 chapters ready and waiting for Attack on Titan's final season and that number is still going up, Screenrant noted. Fans are also expecting that Season 4 may boast to a bumper episode count. However, the episode number for the final season isn't confirmed.

Attack on Titan Season 4 will bring Mikasa Ackerman, Eren Jaeger and Armin Arlert to a close. In the previous season, we got to see the exploration of Eren's fabled basement by unveiling the truth of the world about the Titans and the unknown history.

Fans will see Marley returning to the last season. The lead cast of all the previous seasons will be back in Season 4. Yuki Kaji will reprise his role as Eren. We still do not know which actors have been added for the last season but altogether it is going to beautiful and memorable.

The last season will include cast like include cast like Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa Ackerman, Daisuke Ono as Erwin Smith, Yuki Kaji as Eren Yeager, Yuu Kobayashi as Sasha Blouse, Hiroshi Kamiya as Levi, Marina Perino as Armin Arlert, Manami Numakura as Cart Titan, Kazuhiro Yamaji as Ackerman Kenny, Ryota Osaka as Marco Bott, Rintarou Nishi as Moblit Berner, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Reiner Braun, Yasuhiro Mamiya as Dirk, Nozomi Kishimoto as Dina Fritz, Kensho Ono as Floch Forster, Akeno Watanabe as Hitch Dreyse, Tomokazu Sugita as Marlo Fredenberg to name a few.

Attack on Titan Season 4 is expected to arrive in October 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: One Punch Man Season 3 plot revealed, what latest we know so far