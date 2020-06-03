Left Menu
Development News Edition

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 03-06-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 23:03 IST
Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates
Attack on Titan Season 4 will bring Mikasa Ackerman, Eren Jaeger and Armin Arlert to a close. Image Credit: YouTube / ANIPLUS Asia

Attack on Titan Season 4 is one of the most anticipated anime series of 2020. With the severe success of Season 3, the anime enthusiasts are passionate to know when Season 4 will be released.

Many fans are applauding the new trailer of Attack on Titan Season 4 for its beautiful visuals. But the footage shows how much story Season 4 has left to cover.

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 mark end to the series? Yes, that's true. In other words, it will surely say goodbye in exciting way(s). The upcoming season will see some new characters that will end the series in a beautiful manner.

The popularity of Attack on Titan has invited Marvel crossovers, live-action movies and even an Easter egg on The Simpsons. Not only visuals of Season 4's trailer are awesome, it (the trailer) confirms huge challenges. The trailer introduces new Titans, new characters and new settings including older versions of main protagonists Eren and Mikasa.

There are already 39 chapters ready and waiting for Attack on Titan's final season and that number is still going up, Screenrant noted. Fans are also expecting that Season 4 may boast to a bumper episode count. However, the episode number for the final season isn't confirmed.

Attack on Titan Season 4 will bring Mikasa Ackerman, Eren Jaeger and Armin Arlert to a close. In the previous season, we got to see the exploration of Eren's fabled basement by unveiling the truth of the world about the Titans and the unknown history.

Fans will see Marley returning to the last season. The lead cast of all the previous seasons will be back in Season 4. Yuki Kaji will reprise his role as Eren. We still do not know which actors have been added for the last season but altogether it is going to beautiful and memorable.

The last season will include cast like include cast like Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa Ackerman, Daisuke Ono as Erwin Smith, Yuki Kaji as Eren Yeager, Yuu Kobayashi as Sasha Blouse, Hiroshi Kamiya as Levi, Marina Perino as Armin Arlert, Manami Numakura as Cart Titan, Kazuhiro Yamaji as Ackerman Kenny, Ryota Osaka as Marco Bott, Rintarou Nishi as Moblit Berner, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Reiner Braun, Yasuhiro Mamiya as Dirk, Nozomi Kishimoto as Dina Fritz, Kensho Ono as Floch Forster, Akeno Watanabe as Hitch Dreyse, Tomokazu Sugita as Marlo Fredenberg to name a few.

Attack on Titan Season 4 is expected to arrive in October 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: One Punch Man Season 3 plot revealed, what latest we know so far

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

40 workers injured in fire triggered by blast in chemical factory boiler at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch: Collector.

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

ICCR planning courses on Indian tradition and culture

The ICCR is planning online courses on traditional Indian knowledge systems TIKS to inform youngsters and others about Indian culture and traditions, its president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said on Wednesday. Courses on TIKS will include training...

Spain extends its state of emergency until June 21

The Spanish government on Wednesday secured parliaments backing for a final extension to the state of emergency imposed to tackle the coronavirus epidemic and which will now last until June 21. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez sought to extend ...

Militia kills 16 villagers in Democratic Republic of Congo raid

Militia fighters killed 16 people in a raid on a village in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday, the latest in a spate of ethnic attacks that the United Nations has said could be crimes against humanity. The CODECO militi...

Austria lifting coronavirus border checks with all neighbours bar Italy

Austria is lifting coronavirus-related border restrictions including quarantines for all neighbouring countries except Italy as of Thursday, the foreign minister said on Wednesday.Austria borders eight countries and had agreed with Switzerl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020