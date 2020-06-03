Left Menu
One Punch Man Season 3 plot revealed, what latest we know so far

One Punch Man Season 3 is expected to have action-packed episodes with more fighting scenes. Image Credit: Facebook / One Punch Man

One Punch Man Season 3 is always a highly anticipated manga series fans have been waiting for a long time. Companies attached to the making of third of season are yet to make an official announcement. But that truly can't stop fans and manga enthusiasts from predicting the possibility of series renewal.

One Punch Man Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. But it is expected to be out by the end of 2020. However, the outbreak of Covid-19 has affected the entertainment industry worst ever in the history. The financial loss is unfathomable. As sign of recovery seems far away, it's better for fans to give up the hope of getting third season in 2020.

One Punch Man Season 3 is expected to have action-packed episodes with more fighting scenes. But Genos is likely to be largely absent in the next season. Apart from the fighting scenes, the manga series will continue to hold its sense of humour in the next season.

There has been no discussion on One Punch Man Season 3's cancellation. Alternatively, there has been no discussion on its confirmation. However, the anime aficionados should not feel distressed as there was a gap of almost four years between Season 1 and 2. This indicates that we need to wait for some extra time to get a confirmation on the making of third season.

The anime enthusiasts may get to see the Heroes Association mobilizing against their monster counterparts and invading the villains' HQ. According to ScreenRant, this leads to a series of one-to-one fights involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai and Flashy Flash taking on some weird and wonderful creatures from the Monsters Association.

Many believes that the upcoming One Punch Man Season 3 will undeniably continue to have Saitama as the protagonist but the arc to be tackled would give Garou more screen time. His (Garou's) other side apart from his known human-monster character will be revealed to the avid viewers. It is also possible that his human side gets revealed in Season 3.

One Punch Man Season 3 may not have an official release date, but it is expected to be premiered in the first season of 2021 or the latter portion of this year. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

