Experience 'Attack on Titan' at Nijigen no Mori's Immersive Event!

An exciting new event awaits 'Attack on Titan' fans, as the anime teams up with Nijigen no Mori to offer immersive experiences from March to December 2026 in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The collaboration will take place in a nature-rich setting, bringing the thrilling anime world to life.

The event offers two major experiences: the 'Attack on Titan THE NIGHT WALK -Beyond the Walls-', a nighttime adventure through projected mapping, and a daytime 'Stamp Rally' where participants collect character stamps. Exclusive gadgets will be available for those completing these activities.

Held at the vibrant anime park in Awaji City, the event promises a journey into the action-packed universe of 'Attack on Titan'. Ticket reservations open in February 2026, ensuring fans can secure their spot in this one-of-a-kind anime adventure.

