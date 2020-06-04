Lili Reinhart comes out as bisexual

"Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart has come out as a bisexual woman as she promoted a LGBTQ event in support of Black Lives Matter movement. The 23-year-old actor took to her Instagram story to share the poster for the protest taking place in West Hollywood, California and encouraged her fans to walk alongside her for the cause.

"Although I've never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman. And I will be joining this protest today. Come join," Reinhart wrote. The actor was most recently in a relationship with her "Riverdale" co-star Cole Sprouse. The couple broke up after dating for over three years.