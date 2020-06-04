Left Menu
Development News Edition

Neena Gupta thanks fans for extending 'good wishes' on her birthday

Veteran actor Neena Gupta who is celebrating her 60th birthday today, thanked her followers for all the 'good wishes' showered on her.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 18:34 IST
Neena Gupta thanks fans for extending 'good wishes' on her birthday
Neena Gupta thanks fans for all the birthday wishes (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Veteran actor Neena Gupta who is celebrating her 60th birthday today, thanked her followers for all the 'good wishes' showered on her. In a video message posted on Instagram, the actor was seen thanking everybody for greeting her with birthday wishes.

Many actors including Sony Razdan, Dia Mirza and others from the industry greeted her. Actor Priyanka Chopra wrote: "Happy birthday Neena maam."

Singer Neha Kakkar, along with the birthday wishes wrote that the actor 'inspires' her. "Happy Birthday Mam!!!! You Inspire me and I'm sure many girls/women out there.! Wishing you good health and loads and loads of happiness," read the singer's comment.

Earlier in the day, sharing two photographs of her mother, daughter, and fashion designer Masaba Gupta penned a heartfelt note marking her birthday. "Happy Birthday mom. Thanks for never letting me think the sun shines out of my backside - it's been the greatest lesson in humility ever," Masaba wrote.

One of the pictures shared by the designer saw a young Neena, in a still caught between some acting session. The other has a monochrome picture of a young Masaba, standing with Neena Gupta. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

AIFF to pay 2-month stipend to U-17 WC probables for dietary needs

The All India Football Federation AIFF on Thursday decided to pay two-month stipend to the countrys FIFA U-17 Womens World Cup probables to meet their dietary requirements as training remained suspended in view of the COVID-19 pandemic pan...

Jindal Stainless to export over 18,000 tonnes stainless steel in June

Jindal Stainless Ltd JSL on Thursday said it will export over 18,000 tonnes of stainless steel in June to its customers in Russia and a few European countries. In May, the company had dispatched over 12,000 tonnes in export markets, JSL sai...

India's mass exodus from cities triggers village property disputes

Police in Indias most populous state are dealing with a surge in property disputes, as millions of migrant workers flee to their villages after losing their jobs in the cities, sparking feuds over fields and family homes.The northern state ...

Zimbabwe High Court orders Zimbabwe Media Commission to suspend accreditation process

Zimbabwes High Court judge Justice, Happias Zhou on 3 June 2020 ordered the Zimbabwe Media Commission ZMC to suspend its accreditation process following an urgent application instituted by the Zimbabwe Online Content Creators Trust ZOCC, ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020