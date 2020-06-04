Left Menu
I miss Basu Chatterjee's brand of cinema, says music director Rajesh Roshan

Updated: 04-06-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 21:10 IST
Music director Rajesh Roshan, a frequent collaborator on veteran director Basu Chatterjee's films, on Thursday said he misses the late filmmaker's middle-of-the-road cinema which includes gems like "Rajnigandha" and "Chitchor" . Roshan had a successful association with Chatterjee in films such as “Swami”, “Priyatama”, “Khatta Meetha”, “Dillagi”, “Baaton Baaton Mein”, “Man Pasand” and “Humari Bahu Alka”.

Their partnership churned out evergreen tracks like "Thoda Hai Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai" , "Na Bole Tum, Na Maine Kuch Kaha", "Uthe Sabke Kadam, Dekho Rum Pum Pum", "Yaadon Mein Woh" , "Cham Cham Barse" , "Koi Roko Na" . “His story was often so simple that I would wonder how the film will be made. He knows how to inspire the music director and lyricist. For example, the story revolves around four brothers and two sisters from a poor family, but they dream that they will become rich one day," Roshan told PTI in an interview. "I miss his type of films and direction. I am feeling very sad about his death,” he added.

The veteran music director said Chatterjee was a true genius when it comes to picturisation of songs in his movies. “Take any song of his films. There was no great camera angle but the expression of the artiste and direction would gel with the song. The song would rather complement the direction,” he added.

Roshan's brother, actor-director Rakesh Roshan also worked with the director in "Priyatama" , "Hamari Bahu Alka" , and "Khatta Meetha" . The composer said Chatterjee gave him liberty as a music director and never questioned his creativity.

“He never cribbed about anything. He never interfered with anyone’s work. He never deprived me as a music director of big singers or having more musicians. He had trust in his artistes,” he added. Chatterjee, known for his relatable and slice-of-life films in the 1970s-80s, died Thursday at the age of 93. He had been suffering from age-related health issues for a while..

