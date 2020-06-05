Kanye West tops the list of highest-paid musicians by Forbes
Kanye West has not just topped the list of the highest-paid musicians for 2020, he has also become the second-highest-paid celebrity as per the annual list of Forbes.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 10:16 IST
Kanye West has not just topped the list of the highest-paid musicians for 2020, he has also become the second-highest-paid celebrity as per the annual list of Forbes. According to Variety, West trailed behind his extended family member and American media personality Kylie Jenner, who who led the pack for highest-paid celebrities with USD 590 million.
West stood at the second spot with USD 170 million. Next musician in the highest-paid celebrity list was Academy-award winner Elton John who stood at 13th position with earnings of USD 81 million.
Elton John bagged the second position for the highest-paid musician followed by '7 Rings' singer Ariana Grande who was third in the list of highest-paid musicians with earnings of USD 72 million. Jonas Brothers are in the fourth position with earnings of USD 68.5 million and the fifth position is held by the Chainsmokers with earnings of USD 68 million. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kanye West
- Kylie Jenner
- Forbes
- Elton John
- Ariana Grande
- Jonas Brothers
ALSO READ
Drake apologises for calling Kylie Jenner his 'side-piece'
Kim Kardashian celebrates anniversary with Kanye West: 'Forever to go'
Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian heat up Instagram with bikini photos
Kohli only Indian again in Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes
People News Roundup: Kylie Jenner is not a billionaire, Forbes magazine now says