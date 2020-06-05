Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 12:58 IST
Vikramaditya Motwane to adapt 'Black Warrant' into series

After "Sacred Games" , filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane is set to bring the unheard stories of Tihar jail on screen with the series adaptation of "Black Warrant", publisher Roli Books announced on Friday. Written by Tihar jail's longest serving superintendent Sunil Gupta and journalist Sunetra Choudhury, "Black Warrant" is a memoir by the law officer during his three decade long stint at the New Delhi prison.

The book looks back at some of the most famous criminals behind the bars including Ranga-Billa, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassin Satwant Singh and conspirator Kehar Singh, Kashmiri terrorist Maqbool Butt and the Nirbhaya rape case convicts among others. Motwane, who had earlier served as showrunner on both the season’s of Netflix's first India Original "Sacred Games" , based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 book of the same name, said he is looking forward to adapt "Black Warrant".

"I am so delighted to be collaborating with Confluence Media and Roli Books on adapting this absolutely brilliant book into a series. ‘Black Warrant’ is sensational, dramatic, and riveting, and a terrific peek into the people and workings of India's largest jail," Motwane, known for films "Udaan" and "Lootera" , said in a statement. The series rights for the book have been jointly acquired by the filmmaker’s production company Andolan Films and writer-journalist Josy Joseph's Confluence Media, the publisher said in press release.

It was not revealed on which platform the series would stream. Talking about the adaptation, Gupta hoped that it would achieve "new milestones in dissemination of knowledge contained in the book". "I am very delighted and satisfied to see the response to our ‘Black Warrant’ book. The book in real sense reflects the functioning of Tihar, Delhi govt and the criminal justice system as experienced by me. It is a true story," the former law officer added.

