Bollywood marks World Environment Day with social media posts on environment conservation

As the World Environment Day is being observed today, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to mark the day with their special posts about the environment and the Earth.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 16:02 IST
Image Credit: ANI

As the World Environment Day is being observed today, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to mark the day with their special posts about the environment and the Earth. Actor Sanjay Dutt used the day to highlight the need for humanity to make a change in the lifestyle to fix the environment.

"The tough time that we're facing today is a message from nature to bring a change in our lifestyle. There's enough damage that we have done already but small steps from every individual can still save our environment. #WorldEnvironmentDay," he wrote in his Instagram post. Dutt's 'Saajan' co-star Madhuri Dixit Nene, on the other hand, threw light on the improved air quality of the country during the lockdown.

She posted a video that showed the stark difference between the air quality of the national capital Delhi before and after COVID-19 related travel restrictions. "Amazing how humans complicate everything. This pre & post lockdown visual is proof that it's not too late yet. Today on #WorldEnvironmentDay I'm hopeful we can learn and maintain mother Earth through our actions," she wrote in the caption.

Actor Ajay Devgn marked the World Environment Day by posting a picture of him and his son Yug Devgn swimming and soaking up the sun. "Nurture Nature. Preserve our PLANET. Mother Earth is as sensitive as you & I are.#WorldEnvironmentDay," he wrote in the caption.

Ajay's star wife Kajol, on the other hand, posted a picture of herself planting saplings with her son, her superstar mother Tanuja, and sister Tanisha Mukherjee. "You will end up in the environment you create. Make sure yours is beautiful... Live healthy. Live green. #WorldEnvironmentDay," Kajol wrote in the caption.

"One of the most important lessons this #Pandamic and the subsequent #Lockdown should teach us is to respect our environment. Human beings are temporary. The environment is permanent. #worldenvironmentday" tweeted senior actor Anupam Kher. Actor Shraddha Kapoor had a simple yet powerful message for her followers on the World Environment day as she tweeted, "Recycle, reduce, reuse. Happy World Environment Day."

The World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5. (ANI)

