Black Panther 2 cast revealed, Keanu Reeves as villain, what we know so far

Black Panther 2 is surely one of the most anticipated American superhero movies fans have been waiting for over two years. The imminent Black Panther 2 is expected to feature a major X-Men character in a key role that would be interesting for the future of the MCU.

Why is Black Panther 2 so important to fans? The first movie, Black Panther grossed USD 700.1 million in the US and Canada, and USD 646.9 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of USD 1.347 billion. It became the highest-grossing solo superhero film, the third-highest-grossing film of the MCU and superhero film overall, the ninth-highest-grossing film of all time, and the highest-grossing film by a black director.

Currently, we don't have the plot for Black Panther 2. According to some predictions, the second movie should address the occasions of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, particularly since a great part of the action in the previous film occurs in T'Challa's home country of Wakanda. Both T'Challa and Shuri's death was there in Thanos' carnage; so the Wakandan authority more likely battles for five years space between Infinity War and Endgame, The Tecake noted.

The cast members for Black Panther 2 are Boseman as T' Challa/Black Panther, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia. We may also see Danai Gurira as Okoye, Daniel Kaluuya as W'Kabi and Angela Bassett as Ramonda.

One theory that attracts the marvel lovers is the entry of a new antagonist in Black Panther 2. Keanu Reeves is expected to the role of Namor who can be the villain in the movie. Namor is the sub-mariner who mostly rules the oceanic world. He has been seeing as a villain in several comic issues.

Black Panther 2 is slated to hit the big screens on May 6, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: John Wick: Chapter 4 to contain cut early action scenes, Chad Stahelski shares new details