Bill Murray's son arrested at Black Lives Matter protest on disorderly conduct charge: Reports

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-06-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 14:02 IST
Bill Murra (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Veteran actor Bill Murray's son Caleb was reportedly arrested for assault and battery against a police officer during a protest against police brutality. The actor's 27-year-old son Caleb Murray on Monday took part in a Black Lives Matter protest at Martha's Vineyard, an island in Dukes County, Massachusetts.

During the protest, he got into an altercation with police officers who were responding to another incident at the demonstration, according to MV Times. Caleb allegedly spit on and bit a police officer, attacked sheriff's deputies, and threatened arson.

Another protestor Eric Woods, 66, was also arrested. He is accused of using a racial slur before assaulting a teen, which led to an uproar among the protesters and resulted in the police being called. According to the report, Caleb was initially arrested after throwing a rock through Woods' window after police arrived.

The situation then escalated during and after Caleb's transport to jail. According to another local outlet, The Vineyard Gazette, Caleb was further charged with two counts of assault and battery against a police officer, making terroristic threats and threatening to commit a crime, a court filing obtained by the outlet said. The crime he allegedly threatened to commit was arson. The charges of making terrorist threats and malicious destruction of property were dropped after the district court-clerk magistrate did not find probable cause.

He is currently being held without bail with a pretrial hearing set for July 31.

